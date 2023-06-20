log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol June meeting in an informal chat (News:)
- New RISC OS coding tutorials on Youtube (News:2)
- AmCoG Games A-maz-ing reviewed (News:)
- WROCC June 2023 meeting - RISC OS and Macs (News:)
- Using RISC OS with Macs (News:3)
- MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday (News:)
- RISCOSbits releases May ROM update for FAST machines (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:2 reviewed (News:)
- May 2023 News Summary (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 12i3 edition reviewed (News:2)
Related articles
- New RISC OS coding tutorials on Youtube
- Using RISC OS with Macs
- MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday
- May 2023 News Summary
- Archimedes Live at ROUGOL May meeting
- Elesar updates CloudFS to 0.34
- April 2023 News Summary
- Wakefield 2023 Show Report
- Wakefield 2023 Show talks
- Wakefield 2023 Show in Pictures
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated
 

Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:55, 20/6/2023 |
 

The prolific Jeroen Vermeulen has been busy updating his collection of free retro arcade games.

His existing games (Boing, Myriapod, Infinite Bunner, Cavern and Substitute Soccer) all and have updated releases with more levels, improved graphics, more features and updates from user feedback.
 

 
In addition there is a new game.... Cherry Bomb is a retro shoot 'em-up. It is based on Pico8 which is a 'virtual console emulator' which makes it much easier to write games. This is inspired by the excellent tutorials on Krystian Majewski's YouTube channel on writing games (and released with his permission.
 
All 6 games are free to download from !Store
 
I have not had a chance to play CherryBomb yet, but Jeroen has sent along some really nice screenshots to wet your appetite.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated
  