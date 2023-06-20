Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated

The prolific Jeroen Vermeulen has been busy updating his collection of free retro arcade games.
His existing games (Boing, Myriapod, Infinite Bunner, Cavern and Substitute Soccer) all and have updated releases with more levels, improved graphics, more features and updates from user feedback.
In addition there is a new game.... Cherry Bomb is a retro shoot 'em-up. It is based on Pico8 which is a 'virtual console emulator' which makes it much easier to write games. This is inspired by the excellent tutorials on Krystian Majewski's YouTube channel on writing games (and released with his permission.
All 6 games are free to download from !Store
I have not had a chance to play CherryBomb yet, but Jeroen has sent along some really nice screenshots to wet your appetite.