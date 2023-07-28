log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: July 2023 News Summary
 

July 2023 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:26, 28/7/2023 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

MUG online MEGA Meeting. Read our report.
 
New video on Debugging DDE C++ with DDT
 
TextEase, version 6.00, is now available from Elesar
 
New video tutorial released: Gerph - Create and Maintain RISC OS Documentation using XML
 
Wakefield Show will be on Saturday 27th April 2024. This will again be at Bradford Cedar Court for the third year. Book your rooms now as it gets full!
 
PoliceData application for RiscOSM now available (also bus watch which was released last month)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125480, posted by Kevsoft at 13:21, 28/7/2023
Posts: 33 		Vkeyboard a virtual keyboard for RISC OS updated to version 1.09, with a short Video of what is new in it.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

