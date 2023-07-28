  July 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
MUG online MEGA Meeting. Read our report.
New video on Debugging DDE C++ with DDT
TextEase, version 6.00, is now available from Elesar
New video tutorial released: Gerph - Create and Maintain RISC OS Documentation using XML
Wakefield Show will be on Saturday 27th April 2024. This will again be at Bradford Cedar Court for the third year. Book your rooms now as it gets full!
PoliceData application for RiscOSM now available (also bus watch which was released last month)