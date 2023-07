Rougol July talk features Sine Nomine software Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:20, 14/7/2023 | talk







They will be talking about Sine Nomine Software's software!



There were some really nice updates released at Wakefield for RiscOSM and their talks always turn into really nice interactive tutorials where they show lots of neat features and tricks.



