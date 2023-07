Iris browser gains landscape printing in May release Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:57, 11/7/2023 | News











Iris continues to evolve, with releases in January, April and May. A lot of the work is now going into adding RISC OS polish and fixing issues reported.The new features in this release are landscape printing with a proper RISC OS print dialogue box.These days I tend to print directly to PDF with the PDF definition and this works very well in RISC OS. You even get a nice preview window. Steve Fryatt has also recently updated his excellent PrintPDF software which I will review win the near future, so here is his page....Overall Iris is now a very capable browser with good support for complex pages, bookmarks, history and even an Inspector!