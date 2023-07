WROCC July meeting with Andrew Rawnsley on using RISC OS and Windows together Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:08, 3/7/2023 | News







It will cover both native and emulated systems with lots of hints and tips. Andrew is doing it in a 'personal capacity' but I suspect it will feature lots of R-Comp software for integration.



As usual the talk will be on Zoom and there will be lots of chances to ask questions and get advice.



After last months Mac focus, the July WROCC talk this wednesday night will feature Andrew Rawnsley on how he uses Windows and RISC OS together.