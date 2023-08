WROCC August meeting with RISCOSbits Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:20, 31/7/2023 | News







The August WROCC talk on wednesday night is brought to you by RISCOSbits.They have a wide range of RISC OS hardware and a selection of risque names. They have several exciting developments at the moment (such as their FAST systems ). So it will be really interesting to hear some updates.As usual the talk will be on Zoom. Log in to comment on this article