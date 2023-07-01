



MUG 2023 Show report Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:30, 1/7/2023







The show consisted of 5 live talks (one after another) and a general chat area. All the presenters shared their screens and it was a very interactive event (I really enjoyed it). You could stay for the whole show or dip in and out. There were about 40 people attending most of the time.



The Show fills a real gap for the RISC OS world (not everyone can get to Bristol, Wakefield and London). So I hope it will become a regular fixture of the RISC OS calendar.



If you missed the event, the talks should appear in due course online. Here are my notes from the talks.



Amcog Games

First session was from Tony at Amcog Games.



We had a hands on demo (in StrongED) of RDSP playing samples and generating sounds. RDSP was first released in 2017. It takes lots of ideas from not just the BBC/Archimedes but also Commodore64 and Amiga as well. Uses fixed point to 14 binary places. It was written from scratch. RDSP includes full source code with a licence allowing you do do what you want with it.



There was also some nice interactive explanation on how sound work and wave formations.

Next was the Amcog Games Development kit which is used for all the games. It has lots of features to speed-up games development and do all 'the heavy lifting' for you. There are lots of samples showing how to use game features (sparky-sace study). You can buy the Games Development kit on !Store.



Next game is going to be escape to the Light and all games result in improvements to the Games library.



At the end there was plenty of time for questions.



Several games have been ported to other platforms but all written on RISC OS first.



In reply to what would you like so see in RISC OS, more 3D acceleration and more 3D texture routines.



Android attack on BBC micro was his favourite game as the first he played. Escape from Exeria is his favourite RISC OS game.



After the talk there were some videos of games running in one of the breakout rooms.



You can find out more on the



There is also a



RISCOSbits

Andy started with an overview of FAST systems - bringing together Raspberry Pi 4 and SATA. It can support multiple drives, including optical drives. Uses ADFS rather than SCSI. Arguably fastest RISC OS machine currently available - Chris Hall has some



FAST has 4K resolution, is upgradeable, has hardware acceleration and multiple Linux options. It currently needs it own custom ROM (so do not install the default version).



Potential for dual screens in future. Cheaper to buy IO board than create an ITX board for RISC OS.



Recent May ROM update added 'big discs' (up to 2TB), CDFSsoftATAPI in ROM, HATs nearly working and OTA firmware updates.



Working on getting the wifi HAT working. Also working on HATX support, onboard Real time clock and Tan control, NVMe support, better eMMC support, supporting other boards, and a FAST mini.



Also looking to develop a dual boot system (Chimera) which could have dual/triple SSD.



ECOS will run Linux in a Window on RISC OS. Will also run Linux apps (ie Firefox) in a window.



MultiPi FAST will be a mulit-head FAST system. Could run other boards.



Future plans include, moving all Pi 4 systems to EMMC and adding access to linux apps in RISC OS



RISCOSbits website



Drag N Drop

Chris gave us a step by step tutorial on writing a MUG themed RISC OS application (written in BBC BASIC) using the WIMP. If you know BASIC, this was really easy to follow with lots of explanation on how to write a full desktop application.



The finished application and the slides and some other goodies are all free to



Most of the code is based on the Applications tutorial book (special MUG show offer of 15 pounds). There will be a CD version of the 4 books released in 28th July. The new issue of the magazine will also be out in July.



Drag N Drop website



ROD/RComp

Andrew had been ill recently so talk more impromptu than originally planned. Talk done on a PineBook Pro.



First item was a new software announcement (still pre-release). Caching is expected on other OS and CacheFS helps when porting across software. Speeds up file loading even before file read into cache. Demo showed some impressive speed gains on Iris and viewing a PDF file.



Iris was shown next including the new landscape printing and Print preview. Still hoping for a 2023 general release. TIB will be reviewing the May release shortly...



PinBoard 2.02 is now available to download. Pinning folders from network drives more resilient. Andrew also showed how to set transparency on the Icon Bar.



TCP/IP stack has been out for a while. Work continues on wifi and network manager which Andrew was able to demo.



and



ROOL

Steve and Rob were representing ROOL.



The first was RISC OS 5.30. Still some platforms not ready for release - around 71% done. 9 ports in total. New user guide 96% done. Musical proof-reader needed for Maestro. Over 50 bugs squashed including 3 'CVE' security issues. Release includes 4 bounties. RC3 available to test, RC4 imminent. RC5 in August with hopeful September release for 5.30.



7 current bounties under way (USB, Git client, FS partitions, Toolbox, TCP/IP. Paint, PRM updates)



4 bounties still collecting.



Bounties good at dealing with small items but several big items will need a different approach. Big ideas ROOL think should be prioritised are:

1. Fresh visual theme (modern feel for new users)

2. Running RISC OS on new platforms (current approach does not scale). Idea to have a HAL hypervisor.

3. New content in PRMs

4. Multi-core support

5. VFP legacy support for older machines

6. Rewrite Window Manager and BASIC in C so easier to maintain.

7. C++ developer tools

8. Bluetooth stack



ROOL are figuring out how these might be made possible.



ROOL website





