



RISCOSbits beefs up their hardware range Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:01, 9/7/2023







If you are looking for a seriously compact (and bijou) system, the new, ultra-compact PiRO Qube packs a 2GB 2GHz Compute Module 4 based system into a miniscule 60mm x 60mm x 43mm case (while still finding space for two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB ports and a USB-c power in port, a standard 40 pin GPIO, an easy access SD card slot and a simple on-off switch).



It also has an internal 2242 NVMe slot which can be used to load super-fast Linux, an internal controllable fan and a heatsink to keep things cool. As it's Compute Module 4 based, it can be upgraded by switching modules and comes with an extra set of thermal pads, ready for future expansion.



Prices start at 139 pounds and full details are on the updated website



The PiRO Noir range also gains a new SSD base option allowing you to upgrade your storageand speed up your machine. Or you can use it with EDOS to run Linux and RISC OS on the same machine. The add-on base starts at 30 pounds and again full details are on the



RISCOSbits are also talking to WROCC on 2nd August, so I am sure will be giving us some more details in



RISCOSbits also kindly sent us some pixs...











