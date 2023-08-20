log in
|
register
|
forums
Show:
RISC OS
Games
Reviews
Internet
Retro
Show Reports
Tutorials
The Vigay
Go:
Home
News Archive
Free Ads
Media Watch
Downloads
Forums
Username:
Password:
User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums
Advanced search
Recent discussions
-
New Rogue game from Jereon Vermeulen
(
News
:)
-
ROOL updates DDE to release 31c
(
News
:3)
-
Saturday night is RISC OS coding night....
(
News
:)
-
Drag'n'Drop 12i4 edition reviewed
(
News
:)
-
Elesar keyboards are back in stock
(
News
:)
-
WROCC August 2023 meeting - RISCOSbits
(
News
:4)
-
WROCC August meeting with RISCOSbits
(
News
:)
-
July 2023 News Summary
(
News
:1)
-
TextEase 6.00 released
(
News
:)
-
WROCC July Newsletter Volume 41:4 reviewed
(
News
:5)
Related articles
-
WROCC August 2023 meeting - RISCOSbits
-
Rougol July 2023 meeting - Sine Nomine Software
-
Rougol July talk features Sine Nomine software
-
Rougol June meeting in an informal chat
-
WROCC June 2023 meeting - RISC OS and Macs
-
Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
-
WROCC May talk is on Wednesday with Chris Johns
-
Rougol April meeting
-
Rougol April meeting will feature Ben Finn
-
WROCC April 2023 meeting - Chris Hall talks FAST
Latest postings
RSS
2.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
Atom
0.3
Misc
RDF
|
CDF
Site Search
Enter your search terms
Web
IconBar
Submit search form
Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 07:08, 20/8/2023 |
talk
The August Rougol meeting in an informal chat on or offline
As always meeting full details are on the
site
Log in to comment on this article
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
About The Icon Bar
|
Staff
|
Contact us
|
Privacy policy
© Copyright
One Point Nought
2000 - 2023.