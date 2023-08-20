log in | register | forums
Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:08, 20/8/2023 |
 
The August Rougol meeting in an informal chat on or offline

As always meeting full details are on the site
 
