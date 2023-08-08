log in | register | forums
Elesar keyboards are back in stock

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:58, 8/8/2023 |
 
Our friends Elesar have updated us to let us know that they have their keyboards (both Windows and RISC OS versions) back in stock at £58+VAT+postage ...

I am a big fan of the Elesar keyboard. I have a RaspberryPi 400, a MAC USB keyboard and the Elesar keyboard on my desk.
 

 
As you can see the Elesar keyboard is bigger, has a numberic keypad and gives a much more satisfying click when you type. It has the nostalgic read functions keys. It has the RISC OS or windows symbol on the bottom left and labelling keys Print and Break makes much more sense to me (I do not even know what SysRq does). And it shows the Euro key. It also hides the dirt much better!
 
It is a standard USB keyboard so it will work on other systems as well. I have mine plugged into a switch box and share it between multiple systems. I find it preferable on all my systems when I am doing lots of touch typing or programming.
 
So if you need a solid keyboard for your systems with a hint of nostalgia, I would recommend having a look....
 
Elesar can be contacted by email on sales@elesar.co.uk and you can buy directly from the website.
 
