WROCC September meeting is very Elite

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:10, 4/9/2023 |
 
The September WROCC talk on wednesday night features Mark Moxon talking about Elite (and possibly some other games).

Mark's 'lockdown' project was documenting and understanding the source code for various versions of Elite. He has published this on the internet and even ported some enhancements back into the orginal versions. And there there is his Teletext version!!!!!!
 
Mark will be talking about all of his Elite activities and how the game works on different systems. Definitely not to be missed!
 
As usual the talk will be on Zoom.
 
WROCC website
 
