Drag'n'Drop 12i4 edition reviewed

The magazine kicks off with 2 pages of news (software and hardware related). It includes links to all the sites.



The PineBook Pro gets a thorough 4 page review and there is also a look at the new Amazeing Maze game from Amcog.



Chris does a nice write-up of his coding tutorial from the MUG Mega Meetup, showing how to write a simple WIMP application in BBC BASIC.



Each edition usually has a selection of programs. EdiScript is a useful application to extend the find/replace options in Edit.



There is an article on SVG explaining how to write SVG code and more advice on using Sound and Graphics on different Acorn/RISC OS systems. Stop motion on 8bit systems is also covered.



Finally, our Oz columnist continues working with GPIO pins from BBC BASIC.



There is a special offer to subscribe to Volume 13 and automatically receive the magazine on release. I recommend the version with the programs supplied (as I am lazy!)



