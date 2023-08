Saturday night is RISC OS coding night.... Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:54, 11/8/2023 | News







Saturday night (12th August) is the next informal 'fireside chat' for anyone interested in "Coding on RISC OS". Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom.This is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding.Last time was the first time I had attended and I can definitely recommend it for a fun, education and entertaining saturday night!As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link. Log in to comment on this article