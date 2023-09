Elesar releases an Econet adapter for RiscPC Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:48, 12/9/2023 | News







There is still lots of interest in legacy kit and Elesar's latest product to support this market is an Econet adapter for the RiscPC.This compact card plugs into an empty rear slot and has both 26bit/32bit drivers to support RISC OS 3, 4 and 5. A 1.2 metre cable is included. It works with Risc PC/A7000/A7000+.If you want to get 'online' retro style, it looks like the perfect solution.The NIC costs 111 (92.50+VAT) from Elesar