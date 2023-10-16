log in
|
register
|
forums
Show:
RISC OS
Games
Reviews
Internet
Retro
Show Reports
Tutorials
The Vigay
Go:
Home
News Archive
Free Ads
Media Watch
Downloads
Forums
Username:
Password:
User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums
Advanced search
Recent discussions
-
October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux
(
News
:2)
-
WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:7 reviewed
(
News
:)
-
Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
(
News
:)
-
Archive Edition 26:4 reviewed
(
News
:2)
-
September 2023 News Summary
(
News
:1)
-
Wakefield 2024 Show date confirmed
(
News
:)
-
Developer Fireside chat on saturday night
(
News
:)
-
Updated RISC OS Git client sent to beta testers
(
News
:12)
-
Rougol September 2023 meeting is an informal chat
(
News
:)
-
Elesar releases an Econet adapter for RiscPC
(
News
:3)
Related articles
-
October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux
-
WROCC September 2023 meeting - Mark Moxon on Elite
-
WROCC September meeting is very Elite
-
Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
-
WROCC August 2023 meeting - RISCOSbits
-
Rougol July 2023 meeting - Sine Nomine Software
-
Rougol July talk features Sine Nomine software
-
Rougol June meeting in an informal chat
-
WROCC June 2023 meeting - RISC OS and Macs
-
Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
Latest postings
RSS
2.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
Atom
0.3
Misc
RDF
|
CDF
Site Search
Enter your search terms
Web
IconBar
Submit search form
Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 13:48, 16/10/2023 |
talk
The October Rougol meeting in another informal chat on or offline which kicks off at 6.30pm in the
Duke of Sussex
and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).
As always meeting full details are on the
site
Log in to comment on this article
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
About The Icon Bar
|
Staff
|
Contact us
|
Privacy policy
© Copyright
One Point Nought
2000 - 2023.