October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:52, 9/10/2023 | talk







Having had talks on running RISC OS with MacOS and Windows, Linux looks like the next obvious choice. Steve is a long-standing member of WROCC and RISC OS developer so I am really looking forward to learning lots about making RISC OS and Linux work well together.



As usual the talk will be on Zoom and video should be released shortly afterwards.



WROCC website



The October WROCC talk on thursday night (different week and night to usual features Steve Fryatt talking about running RISC OS on Linux.Having had talks on running RISC OS with MacOS and Windows, Linux looks like the next obvious choice. Steve is a long-standing member of WROCC and RISC OS developer so I am really looking forward to learning lots about making RISC OS and Linux work well together.As usual the talk will be on Zoom and video should be released shortly afterwards. Log in to comment on this article