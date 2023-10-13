



WROCC October 2023 meeting - RISC OS on linux with Steve Fryatt Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:04, 13/10/2023 | talk







Steve has been a RISC OS uses since the early 1990s and also uses Linux at home. His desktop was featured in an



Steve has a wide range of free software for RISC OS on his



The main theme of the talk was on file sharing between his RISC OS and Linux systems. Steve uses NFS protocol for sharing files between systems. Ubuntu needs the NFS server installed. RISC OS can talk to NFS using OmniClient or Sunfish.



Steve walked us through connecting from a RISC OS machine. In OmniClient, NFS is disabled by default so needs to be turned on in startup file. Then OmniClient offers the option to connect to an NFS mount using IP address/name, directory path, and optional username and password (not required).



Steve prefers SunFish. Software is not totally stable on latest RISC OS machines but more options and more user-friendly. Automatically detects NFS mounts. It does need a Linux User ID and a Group ID.



Directories can be shared via configuration options in Linux (defined in /etc/exports text file). You can also lock down access in this file to specific IP ranges and make mounts read only. Changes will be updated after running exportfs -ra



Files on Linux all seemed to have the correct file types :-) So PDF files on Linux appeared as PDF files (and not pretend they are text files). SunFish is quite clever on mapping files.



Steve saves all his files from RISC OS and Linux on a NAS as easier to backup.



If you want to share files from RISC OS to Linux, you can use MoonFish to create an NFS share on RISC OS machine (which Linux can access if you add into /etc/fstab).



Having covered all the technical aspects, Steve showed us how he uses Linux and RISC OS together to create the WROCC newsletter. Steve is still a big fan of Artworks and Ovation Pro and showed how he used them to create a Calendar for his theatre group with a bit of input from Linux.



Lastly, Steve showed us how he develops RISC OS software (written in C) on Linux. He does this because he has much better source control on Linux and more familiar with Linux Dev tools. Files shared so easy to compile on Linux and test on RISC OS. He has written a module so Visual Studio can correctly colour code text files containing BBC BASIC as well. He has another tool to tokenise it back to BBC BASIC. Impressive stuff!



As usual, it was on Zoom with an audience from all over 'greater' Wakefield. Talk was recorded if you missed it and should be available soon.



Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC



