log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux (News:)
- Archive Edition 26:4 reviewed (News:2)
- September 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- Wakefield 2024 Show date confirmed (News:)
- Developer Fireside chat on saturday night (News:)
- Updated RISC OS Git client sent to beta testers (News:12)
- Rougol September 2023 meeting is an informal chat (News:)
- Elesar releases an Econet adapter for RiscPC (News:3)
- Custom RISC OS cases (News:)
- London Show 2023 cancelled (News:)
Related articles
- October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux
- WROCC September 2023 meeting - Mark Moxon on Elite
- WROCC September meeting is very Elite
- Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
- WROCC August 2023 meeting - RISCOSbits
- Rougol July 2023 meeting - Sine Nomine Software
- Rougol July talk features Sine Nomine software
- Rougol June meeting in an informal chat
- WROCC June 2023 meeting - RISC OS and Macs
- Rougol May meeting - Paul Stone makes Archimedes live
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC October 2023 meeting - RISC OS on linux with Steve Fryatt
 

WROCC October 2023 meeting - RISC OS on linux with Steve Fryatt

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:04, 13/10/2023 |
 
Wakefield's October speaker was Steve Fryatt, making RISC OS and Linux play nicely together.

Steve has been a RISC OS uses since the early 1990s and also uses Linux at home. His desktop was featured in an IconBar article.
 
Steve has a wide range of free software for RISC OS on his website including Cashbook which he also uses as well as developing.
 
The main theme of the talk was on file sharing between his RISC OS and Linux systems. Steve uses NFS protocol for sharing files between systems. Ubuntu needs the NFS server installed. RISC OS can talk to NFS using OmniClient or Sunfish.
 
Steve walked us through connecting from a RISC OS machine. In OmniClient, NFS is disabled by default so needs to be turned on in startup file. Then OmniClient offers the option to connect to an NFS mount using IP address/name, directory path, and optional username and password (not required).
 
Steve prefers SunFish. Software is not totally stable on latest RISC OS machines but more options and more user-friendly. Automatically detects NFS mounts. It does need a Linux User ID and a Group ID.
 
Directories can be shared via configuration options in Linux (defined in /etc/exports text file). You can also lock down access in this file to specific IP ranges and make mounts read only. Changes will be updated after running exportfs -ra
 
Files on Linux all seemed to have the correct file types :-) So PDF files on Linux appeared as PDF files (and not pretend they are text files). SunFish is quite clever on mapping files.
 
Steve saves all his files from RISC OS and Linux on a NAS as easier to backup.
 
If you want to share files from RISC OS to Linux, you can use MoonFish to create an NFS share on RISC OS machine (which Linux can access if you add into /etc/fstab).
 
Having covered all the technical aspects, Steve showed us how he uses Linux and RISC OS together to create the WROCC newsletter. Steve is still a big fan of Artworks and Ovation Pro and showed how he used them to create a Calendar for his theatre group with a bit of input from Linux.
 
Lastly, Steve showed us how he develops RISC OS software (written in C) on Linux. He does this because he has much better source control on Linux and more familiar with Linux Dev tools. Files shared so easy to compile on Linux and test on RISC OS. He has written a module so Visual Studio can correctly colour code text files containing BBC BASIC as well. He has another tool to tokenise it back to BBC BASIC. Impressive stuff!
 
As usual, it was on Zoom with an audience from all over 'greater' Wakefield. Talk was recorded if you missed it and should be available soon.
 
Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC October 2023 meeting - RISC OS on linux with Steve Fryatt
  