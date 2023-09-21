  Updated RISC OS Git client sent to beta testers

ROOL have sent a new beta release of the RISC OS Git client to registered testers.
Git is a really important Version control system. Git is also the basis of platforms for hosting code such as GitHub and GitLab (as well as lots of other systems such as Bitbucket). So if we want to use these platforms for RISC OS development, and we want to encourage developers onto RISC OS, a Git client for RISC OS is a critical part of our toolset.
The latest beta version now implements the reset command (for a soft, mixed or hard commit) as well as fixing issues reported/ideas suggested by testers in previous versions. So you cannot do an empty initial commit and Double-click on a file in the Gui does a diff.
This is still a beta release, but definitely coming along and works nicely on my RISC OS systems!
If you would like to try it yourself, I am sure ROOL would welcome some more testers if you contact them.
If you want to use Git for developing RISC OS, ROOL has a nice cheatsheet here.