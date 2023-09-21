log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: Updated RISC OS Git client sent to beta testers
 

Updated RISC OS Git client sent to beta testers

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:55, 21/9/2023 |
 
ROOL have sent a new beta release of the RISC OS Git client to registered testers.

Git is a really important Version control system. Git is also the basis of platforms for hosting code such as GitHub and GitLab (as well as lots of other systems such as Bitbucket). So if we want to use these platforms for RISC OS development, and we want to encourage developers onto RISC OS, a Git client for RISC OS is a critical part of our toolset.
 
The latest beta version now implements the reset command (for a soft, mixed or hard commit) as well as fixing issues reported/ideas suggested by testers in previous versions. So you cannot do an empty initial commit and Double-click on a file in the Gui does a diff.
 
This is still a beta release, but definitely coming along and works nicely on my RISC OS systems!
 
If you would like to try it yourself, I am sure ROOL would welcome some more testers if you contact them.
 
If you want to use Git for developing RISC OS, ROOL has a nice cheatsheet here.
 
  nytrex (09:54 21/9/2023)
  richw (18:13 21/9/2023)
 
Alan Robertson Message #125494, posted by nytrex at 09:54, 21/9/2023
Member
Posts: 87 		Having Git on RISC OS will be really nice.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Richard Walker Message #125496, posted by richw at 18:13, 21/9/2023, in reply to message #125494
Member
Posts: 60 		I don't quite understand this bit:

"So you cannot do an empty initial commit and Double-click on a file in the Gui does a diff."

Should 'cannot' be 'can now'?

Anyway, this all sounds positive. It is such a shame that the platform doesn't have a native Git client at the moment. I think a visual diff is key - but would have no problem with the less-used items remaining command-line only.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

