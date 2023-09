Rougol have announced that there will be no London Show in 2023.As in 2022, the 'usual' venue is still closed and they have been unable to find an alternative venue.They hope that they will be able to resume the show in 2024 (and this is their stated plan)Doubtless all topics for tonights meeting which is an informal chat in person at the Duke of Sussex or on Zoom.As always meeting full details are on the site