Developer Fireside chat on saturday night

The next informal Developer Fireside chat is on Saturday night (probably getting to the time of year where that fire is appreciated). Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as shot as you like.This is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding.If you want to get some tips or advice on coding RISC OS, this is great place to be. Maybe even bring some questions or code along to ask about or share....As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link. Log in to comment on this article

