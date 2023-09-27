log in | register | forums
Developer Fireside chat on saturday night

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:44, 27/9/2023
 
The next informal Developer Fireside chat is on Saturday night (probably getting to the time of year where that fire is appreciated). Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as shot as you like.

This is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding.
 
If you want to get some tips or advice on coding RISC OS, this is great place to be. Maybe even bring some questions or code along to ask about or share....
 
As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link.
 
