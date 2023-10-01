log in | register | forums
Wakefield 2024 Show date confirmed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:30, 1/10/2023 | ,
 
The organisers of the Wakefield Show have confirmed the date for 2024 show.

It will take place on Saturday 27th April at the Cedar Court Hotel (Bradford) from 10.30am - 4.30pm
 
More details will start to appear on the Show website.
 
