Wakefield 2024 Show date confirmed
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 15:30, 1/10/2023 |
News
,
Shows
The organisers of the Wakefield Show have confirmed the date for 2024 show.
It will take place on Saturday 27th April at the Cedar Court Hotel (Bradford) from 10.30am - 4.30pm
More details will start to appear on the Show
website
.
