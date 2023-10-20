



WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:2 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:11, 20/10/2023 | Reviews







This is another 12 page edition, sent out as a PDF (so you can read it on anything or print it out).



In this edition, Chris Hall takes a detailed look at the PlingStore, explaining what it is, how it works and how to upload your own software. Chris also has a tutorial on how he debugged some 'bugs' only found on a specific computer. There is an article on getting back into BBC Basic code from Mark Stephens. David Gee looks at fixing JPEG issue by converting to JPEG. Chris Hughes gives us lots of tips for using NetFetch and Hermes



As usual, there is the regular software round-up, reminder of upcoming meetings (R-Comp on Wednesday 1st November!), contact details.



So plenty to read and keep you interested as the long winter nights and cold weather arrives....



As always, you can find out more about WROCC



The October edition of the WROCC Newsletter was released this week. If you listened to Steve Fryatt's excellent talk on Linux and RISC OS you will know how the magazine is put together.This is another 12 page edition, sent out as a PDF (so you can read it on anything or print it out).In this edition, Chris Hall takes a detailed look at the PlingStore, explaining what it is, how it works and how to upload your own software. Chris also has a tutorial on how he debugged some 'bugs' only found on a specific computer. There is an article on getting back into BBC Basic code from Mark Stephens. David Gee looks at fixing JPEG issue by converting to JPEG. Chris Hughes gives us lots of tips for using NetFetch and HermesAs usual, there is the regular software round-up, reminder of upcoming meetings (R-Comp on Wednesday 1st November!), contact details.So plenty to read and keep you interested as the long winter nights and cold weather arrives....As always, you can find out more about WROCC here Log in to comment on this article

