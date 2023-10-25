Alternative London Show event 2023

If you are missing the London Show and would like to meet-up with some other RISC OS enthusiasts, Rougol has arranged another event for you at 3pm on Saturday 28th October.



This year, they are going to the Delight Art Exhibition at the SouthBank. This is really central London with lots of other sites nearby (you are on the Thames close to The Globe, The Golden Hinde and Borough Market).



You will need to book you own ticket in advance. You can read a review here.



The plan is to have some food afterwards at the Real Greek at 5pm.