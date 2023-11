Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

Updated version of Git Client has been sent out to Testers by ROOL. This release can how add image files to the repo and clone over SSH.

Archive Magazine 26:5 and Drag'n'drop 13i1 released.

Version 3.22 version of PhotoDesk released by R-Comp. Now supports qoi format images. Also a long list of bug fixes and new features. It's a free update to current users and as an upgrade on !Store.