Archive Edition 26:5 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:54, 8/11/2023
 

The latest edition of Archive Magazine (26:5) is now available and getting back on publishing schedule.


As usual the news is right up to date, with the Raspberry Pi 5 getting the editor's attention and the 5 page news section covering all the latest releases along with software releases and dates for your diary. There is also the regular letters (and emails page) and hints and tips hidden between articles.

The Raspberry Pi 5 also gets a review and feedback from lots of RISC OS users. The new Graphics tablet also gets reviewed, Chris Hall gives his first impressions on the PIRO Qube and Andrew Rawnsley introduces the new RISCCube mini. The game AmCog A-maze-ing game also gets its tyres kicked. You will have to read the magazine to find out whether all these items are worth getting....

The highlight of this edition (for me anyway) is the 10 page interview with Eben Upton (again lots on the Pi5!).

As always there is plenty of interesting user articles. Gaukar Gardarsson (I think another new name to Archive) looks at Controlling lights with RISC OS, John McCartney is munging styles in Impression and also shows how to setup high resolution screen modes on your Pi. Chris Hall has written a nice application to catalogue the installed software on RISC OS machines and includes links to what is bundled on PiRO Qube, ARMX6, FAST and 4te.

For retro fans, there is the Acorn Retro column with a fun BBC BASIC game to type in and a look at Early Archimedes gaming press. 

Plenty to keep you entertained on these cold winter nights and a final 2023 edition to look forward to before xmas!
 
