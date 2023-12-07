log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits takes to the ROADS
 

RISCOSbits takes to the ROADS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:01, 7/12/2023 |
 

RISCOSbits - famed for their wide range of case, FAST machines (and they are FAST!) and risqué names are launching ROADS at the MUG Market.

ROADS stands for RISC OS Active Developers Scheme and is a scheme to encourage Developers by providing discounts on modern equipment. There is a nice FAQ page explaining the definition which also has an application form to complete. The definition of Developer seems to be very generous. You could also good to the MUG show and ask Andy (and see the equipment on offer).

Anything to encourage RISC OS developments is good news!

RISCOSbits website


 
