The first ever MUG RISC OS Xmas Market is on saturday.

The event is open 11:30am - 4pm at Dodderhill Parish Community Hall. There are useful directions to get there. It is being sponsored by Rock Soft Software/RISCOSitory so the event will be free to attend.

The event will feature 13 RISC OS Companies Exhibitors. If you missed the chance to see at the other shows, this is your chance to chat, see what they are up to, but new things before xmas and support the RISC OS market.