Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed

Drag'n'Drop magazine is now into Edition 13 (reason for celebration on its own). This edition is 27 pages of news, reviews, tools and lots of coding! As a PDF you can read it on just about any system.



As usual, the first section is all the latest news and the editors thoughts. The editor is asking for articles as well so if you have something interesting to say, let him know. The news section includes links to downloads and websites which it makes it very easy to visit.

The heart of the magazine (IMHO) is the documented programming tutorials which create useful games and programs. In this edition, we have a Files Open application which allows you to see any unclosed files (and nicely documents lots of useful file operations in the code).

If you want retro, there is an 8 bit BBC Basic game, showing how to code sideways scrolling, and a BBC font catalogue program to create Draw format document listing the graphic display of any BBC fonts.

There is a new RISCoffee column for hints and tips and the regular RISC OZ column looks at programming and showing numbers in Hex.

As usual you can buy the magazine with copies of all the programs, although the annotated listings are still very useful for understanding the code.

website