PhotoDesk updated to v3.22
 

PhotoDesk updated to v3.22

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:32, 21/11/2023 |
 
One of the (many) highlights of Andrew Rawnsley's recent WROCC talk was the surprise release of PhotDesk 3.22
The big new feature in this release is support for the QOI image format. You can no load and save this relatively new (and very fast) image format from PhotoDesk.

There are also 11 bug fixes and 13 enhancements included according to the release notes. Very pleased to see - quite a few tweaks to the UI and some tidying up.

This release is free (so really no reason not to upgrade) for existing users via the PlingStore.

Great to see this package still getting new features and being maintained!

 
