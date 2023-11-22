



RISC OS online Developer social meetup on saturday Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:29, 22/11/2023 | Programming



The next RISC OS Developer meet-up is on 25th November (this Saturday night) on Zoom at 7:30 pm.



The event is designed to be friendly and fun and informal and aimed at anyone interesting in coding RISC OS (expert or beginner and any language).



It is free to attend and you can stay for as little or as long as you like. You can just listen or bring some programming questions along and get some answers!



As usual, the best way to get an invite is to send a DM to @armbytes on Twitter for the Zoom link.



