Recent discussions
- Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed (News:)
- Aemulor (Gen:43)
- CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting (News:7)
- WROCC November 2023 meeting - Andrew Rawnsley (News:4)
- 2023 Advent calendar for TIB - we need your help! (News:)
- Archive Edition 26:5 reviewed (News:)
- November WROCC talk on Wednesday with R-Comp (News:2)
- October 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- RISCOSbits introduces a new eMMC4 based HiPard (News:)
- Alternative London Show event 2023 (News:)
- RISC OS online Developer social meetup
- ABug provide more interesting retro talks to pass the time this Christmas
- CodeCraft #4 voting open
- Testing on RISC OS
- CodeCraft returns
- Acorn Preservation Team want to help archive your old data before it's too late
- Pass the time this Christmas with a selection of RISC OS and BBC Micro talks
- Adventures in Optimisation - Walls
- Adventures in Optimisation - Audio mixing
- David Pilling Treasure Trove
Article archives
RISC OS online Developer social meetup on saturday
 

RISC OS online Developer social meetup on saturday

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:29, 22/11/2023 |
 

The next RISC OS Developer meet-up is on 25th November (this Saturday night) on Zoom at 7:30 pm.

The event is designed to be friendly and fun and informal and aimed at anyone interesting in coding RISC OS (expert or beginner and any language).
 
It is free to attend and you can stay for as little or as long as you like. You can just listen or bring some programming questions along and get some answers!
 
As usual, the best way to get an invite is to send a DM to @armbytes on Twitter for the Zoom link.


 
RISC OS online Developer social meetup on saturday
  