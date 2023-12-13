RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Rick Murray

Many thanks to Rick Murray for sharing his latest project and desktop with us....



I'm making some tweaks to my SimpleSeq software, so here's a screenshot of that.







The backdrop is automatically selected every day. Today, on Sunday, I got Wednesday. ;)



I'm using Pinboard2 which, with the semi transparent icon bar and correct image scaling, is very strongly recommended.



The image is a PNG so no jpeg degradation.



The system is aa Pi 2 on a desk in the living room hooked to an old 1280x1024 monitor using an HDMI to VGA dongle. I've also included a picture of that but, well, it's a Pi. Looks like all the rest... The glowing USB plug is connected to the (music) keyboard.