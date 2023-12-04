RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Elesar

Many thanks to Elesar for some festive fun (it's not too late to send us yours) and some special xmas offers for you. I personally have one of their keyboards for my RISC OS systems (and would not settle for anything less)...



It looks like red really does go well with green - so this is the perfect time of year to get your hands on one of Elesar's mechanical keyboards with distinct coloured function keys.



There's a variant with a Windows logo or one with a Cog logo on the key below 'Z', they're USB connected, and both come in easy-to-wrap and hard-to-guess oblong boxes at £69.60 (£58+VAT) plus carriage.



What's more, during December if you buy a Titanium desktop PC you can receive one of the keyboards included in the price.