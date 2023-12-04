log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- MUG RISC OS Xmas Market is on saturday (News:)
- RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Elesar (News:)
- Rougol November 2023 talk is on RiscPC/Archimedes repairs (News:7)
- RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - PiHard Xmas tree (News:)
- November 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- RISC OS online Developer social meetup on saturday (News:)
- PhotoDesk updated to v3.22 (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed (News:)
- Aemulor (Gen:43)
- CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting (News:7)
Related articles
- RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - PiHard Xmas tree
- Is BASIC still useful for coding?
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Feugey)
- What RISC OS games have you been playing in Lockdown?
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Gavin Wraith)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Rob Sprowson)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Steve Fryatt)
- Which is your favourite RISC OS text editor?
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Ruck)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Elesar
 

RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Elesar

Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:14, 4/12/2023 |
 

Many thanks to Elesar for some festive fun (it's not too late to send us yours) and some special xmas offers for you. I personally have one of their keyboards for my RISC OS systems (and would not settle for anything less)...

It looks like red really does go well with green - so this is the perfect time of year to get your hands on one of Elesar's mechanical keyboards with distinct coloured function keys.

There's a variant with a Windows logo or one with a Cog logo on the key below 'Z', they're USB connected, and both come in easy-to-wrap and hard-to-guess oblong boxes at £69.60 (£58+VAT) plus carriage.

What's more, during December if you buy a Titanium desktop PC you can receive one of the keyboards included in the price.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Elesar
  