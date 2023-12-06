log in | register | forums
Article archives
RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - ROOL

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:25, 6/12/2023 |
 

This time up some festive fare and a timely reminder from ROOL. Remember it's not too late to send us your RISC OS picture.

Even the big guy needs to take a break, so spare a thought for the postal worker who has to make deliveries on foot without the help of reindeer!

If you are sending gifts, don't forget the last posting dates for items ordered from the ROOL store to get there for the 25th are:
* Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, Central and South America - Wednesday 6th
* Cyprus and Malta - Thursday 7th
* USA - Monday 11th
* Mainland Europe - Wednesday 13th
* For UK inland delivery - Wednesday 20th


 
