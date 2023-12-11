log in | register | forums
RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - ROOL

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:06, 11/12/2023 |
 

Next up a bit of AI inspired thinking from ROOL. Remember it's not too late to send us your RISC OS picture.

Shortly you may be putting up a tree and draping it with tinsel - just two of the wide array of artificial things that we've become comfortable with using in daily life. But what about intelligence? Will your next RISC OS computer be designed by AI running on the current generation of computer perhaps? Or can AI be a helping hand in a less specialised role, such as autocorrecting an email while you type it?

This scene was generated from a prompt fed by the very real Steve Revill into the Dall-E 3 image generator (which is powered by AI).


 
  andymarks (11:05 11/12/2023)
 
Andy Marks Message #125548, posted by andymarks at 11:05, 11/12/2023
Member
Posts: 5 		Whatever happened to that theme?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

