  RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - ROOL

Next up a bit of AI inspired thinking from ROOL. Remember it's not too late to send us your RISC OS picture.



Shortly you may be putting up a tree and draping it with tinsel - just two of the wide array of artificial things that we've become comfortable with using in daily life. But what about intelligence? Will your next RISC OS computer be designed by AI running on the current generation of computer perhaps? Or can AI be a helping hand in a less specialised role, such as autocorrecting an email while you type it?



This scene was generated from a prompt fed by the very real Steve Revill into the Dall-E 3 image generator (which is powered by AI).