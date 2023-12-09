log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: MUG Xmas Fair report 2023
 

MUG Xmas Fair report 2023

Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:55, 9/12/2023 |
 

The first (and hopefully now regular) MUG fair took place today. Despite the rain (I did see a rainbow which appeared to end at the hall!), it was a bright and cheerful event. Many thanks to MUG for organising.

There was a good selection of exhibitors and lots of hardware and software to see with some new releases (spoiler - some reviews to look forward to on TIB and some exciting developments for 2024). There was a steady flow of visitors and plenty of opportunity to talk to people. Some of the highlights for me (in particular order):-

  • Replay is now open source
  • New Amcog game
  • Chris Hall had a copy of the updated RISC OS user guide in colour.
  • Progress from ROOL on wifi
  • Great range of fast new machines from R-Comp and RISCOSbits (you are spoiled for choice for new hardware)
  • Free Iris access code to any attendees.
  • The Drag'n'Drop graphics tablet is really neat if you want to do freehand drawing.
  • Great to see wifi sheep back but will probably be their last RISC OS show (Chris has a new job)
  • Vince is working on a new game
  • And some pictures for you (open in  a new window for the hires version)...
   

 

 


 
