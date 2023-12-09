



MUG Xmas Fair report 2023 Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:55, 9/12/2023 | News



The first (and hopefully now regular) MUG fair took place today. Despite the rain (I did see a rainbow which appeared to end at the hall!), it was a bright and cheerful event. Many thanks to MUG for organising.



There was a good selection of exhibitors and lots of hardware and software to see with some new releases (spoiler - some reviews to look forward to on TIB and some exciting developments for 2024). There was a steady flow of visitors and plenty of opportunity to talk to people. Some of the highlights for me (in particular order):- Replay is now open source

New Amcog game

Chris Hall had a copy of the updated RISC OS user guide in colour.

Progress from ROOL on wifi

Great range of fast new machines from R-Comp and RISCOSbits (you are spoiled for choice for new hardware)

Free Iris access code to any attendees.

The Drag'n'Drop graphics tablet is really neat if you want to do freehand drawing.

Great to see wifi sheep back but will probably be their last RISC OS show (Chris has a new job)

Vince is working on a new game

And some pictures for you (open in a new window for the hires version)...



