MUG Xmas Fair report 2023

The first (and hopefully now regular) MUG fair took place today. Despite the rain (I did see a rainbow which appeared to end at the hall!), it was a bright and cheerful event. Many thanks to MUG for organising.
There was a good selection of exhibitors and lots of hardware and software to see with some new releases (spoiler - some reviews to look forward to on TIB and some exciting developments for 2024). There was a steady flow of visitors and plenty of opportunity to talk to people. Some of the highlights for me (in particular order):-
- Replay is now open source
- New Amcog game
- Chris Hall had a copy of the updated RISC OS user guide in colour.
- Progress from ROOL on wifi
- Great range of fast new machines from R-Comp and RISCOSbits (you are spoiled for choice for new hardware)
- Free Iris access code to any attendees.
- The Drag'n'Drop graphics tablet is really neat if you want to do freehand drawing.
- Great to see wifi sheep back but will probably be their last RISC OS show (Chris has a new job)
- Vince is working on a new game
- And some pictures for you (open in a new window for the hires version)...