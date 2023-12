Another great submission from ROOL (it's not too late to send us yours).



"You are about to show me shadows of the things that have not happened, but will happen in the time before us", said Scrooge to the ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.



What might the future hold for RISC OS? We can build upon what we learned in the present, and what we learned in the past, to shape that future. There's certainly lots to do!