RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - ROOL Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:12, 24/12/2023 | Opinion, Advent Calendar



A Christmas eve thought from ROOL...

Keep an eye out for one of these new ROOL sponsored posters by the roadside promoting RISC OS - this one spotted by an eagle eyed cyclist on the A10 in Cambridgeshire.



We choose to go to the Moon...we choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organise and measure the best of our energies and skills.



