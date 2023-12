An international flavour from Norman Lawrence with his desktop for us....



"A sneak peek at the house next door. I can report SUVs delivering lots of parcels late at night and that Santa uses RISCOSM when making his deliveries. He also likes to listen to Neil Diamond music on the long journeys north and play SuperDoku by Sine Nomine.

The computer is a RockPro64 (rk3399 chip) booting from a 128 GB eMMC module. The RISC OS 5 operating system was supplied by R-Comp."