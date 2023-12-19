Many thanks to Michael Grunditz for sharing what he is up to with OWB (it's not too late to send us your screenshot).
Living as I learn, using OWB as my primary RISC OS browser! Screenshot from Titanium , custom build of RISC OS with PartMan support. I have my 512G from ARMX6 connected with USB. So all and all 1TB SSD storage attached.
|
|RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Michael Grunditz
|
|Raik (13:29 19/12/2023)
nytrex (15:49 19/12/2023)
micken (20:10 19/12/2023)
|
|
Raik Fischer
|Message #125553, posted by Raik at 13:29, 19/12/2023
|Member
Posts: 10
|I have a fix from Anton Reiser. So I can use my partman SSD on SATA ...
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|
Alan Robertson
|Message #125555, posted by nytrex at 15:49, 19/12/2023, in reply to message #125553
|Member
Posts: 96
|Is this a thing? I thought partman only worked on SCSI drives. Sounds interesting!
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|
Michael Grunditz
|Message #125556, posted by micken at 20:10, 19/12/2023, in reply to message #125555
|Member
Posts: 21
|
Is this a thing? I thought partman only worked on SCSI drives. Sounds interesting!PartMan is for SCSIFS so , ADFS will not work. It would be very
good if it did.
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|