RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Michael Grunditz

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:21, 19/12/2023 |
 

Many thanks to Michael Grunditz for sharing what he is up to with OWB (it's not too late to send us your screenshot).

Living as I learn, using OWB as my primary RISC OS browser! Screenshot from Titanium , custom build of RISC OS with PartMan support. I have my 512G from ARMX6 connected with USB. So all and all 1TB SSD storage attached.

 


 
  Raik (13:29 19/12/2023)
  nytrex (15:49 19/12/2023)
    micken (20:10 19/12/2023)
 
Raik Fischer Message #125553, posted by Raik at 13:29, 19/12/2023
Member
Posts: 10 		I have a fix from Anton Reiser. So I can use my partman SSD on SATA ...
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Alan Robertson Message #125555, posted by nytrex at 15:49, 19/12/2023, in reply to message #125553
Member
Posts: 96 		Is this a thing? I thought partman only worked on SCSI drives. Sounds interesting!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Michael Grunditz Message #125556, posted by micken at 20:10, 19/12/2023, in reply to message #125555
Member
Posts: 21
Is this a thing? I thought partman only worked on SCSI drives. Sounds interesting!
PartMan is for SCSIFS so , ADFS will not work. It would be very
good if it did.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

