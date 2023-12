Something a little more 'retro' from Peter Howkins...(I am big fan of RPCemu by the way)



It's a picture of a RiscPC/A7000 build of RISC OS from the ROOL sources which is 26bit compatible, which might be useful for being an unambiguously freely-licensed version for use in current and future emulators.

It mostly using the code from about 2002, being roughly 4.0X-4.1X in terms of features, and suffers from a bit of an identity crises :D