Article archives
WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:05, 24/12/2023 |
 

Just in time for the Christmas holiday, the latest edition of WROCC newsletter has landed in my email inbox

The monthly club magazine is a regular PDF mini-magazine with news, reviews, opinions and all the information you need to be a member of the WROCC club. This month is back to a 16 page edition which you can read on any machine with a PDF reader or print out.

In this edition, there is a write-up of Andrew Rawnsley's July club talk (next meeting is 10th January 2024 with Sine Nomine), an article on running Linux on a PiRO Qube, a guide to using NetFetch with Alternative Servers and part 3 of Andrew Oyston's "What if" series. As always there is a regular software roundup and all the club contacts and upcoming dates for your diary.

So plenty to entertain when you bore of more Turkey and TV repeats!

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here.


 
