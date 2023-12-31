  What are your RISC OS new years resolutions???

December the 31st is traditionally a time for making New Year's Resolutions....
So do you have any RISC OS specific ones???
Some for general/specific adoption might include:
- Release something (new/updated product, RISC OS 5.30, Iris)
- Attend/organise a show or club meeting.
- Join the RISC OS group on GitHub, visit ROOL forums or attend the Fireside chats.
- Sponsor a Bounty on the ROOL forum
- Upgrade your machine to something new and much faster.
- Write an article for Archive/Drag'N'Drop/WROCC/Riscository/TIB
- Contribute/join in to make all these things happen
Whatever your 2024 plans, we wish you a Happy New Year and see you in 2024!