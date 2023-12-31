log in | register | forums
What are your RISC OS new years resolutions???

Posted by Mark Stephens on 04:16, 31/12/2023 |
 

December the 31st is traditionally a time for making New Year's Resolutions....

So do you have any RISC OS specific ones???
 
Some for general/specific adoption might include:

  1. Release something (new/updated product, RISC OS 5.30, Iris)
  2. Attend/organise a show or club meeting.
  3. Join the RISC OS group on GitHub, visit ROOL forums or attend the Fireside chats.
  4. Sponsor a Bounty on the ROOL forum
  5. Upgrade your machine to something new and much faster.
  6. Write an article for Archive/Drag'N'Drop/WROCC/Riscository/TIB
  7. Contribute/join in to make all these things happen

Whatever your 2024 plans,  we wish you a Happy New Year and see you in 2024!


 
  micken (10:59 31/12/2023)
 
Michael Grunditz Message #125575, posted by micken at 10:59, 31/12/2023
Member
Posts: 22 		2024 will be the year when OWB will be released proper.
