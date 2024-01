The January 2024 WROCC talk on wednesday night (note a week later than usual) and sees the return of Sine Nomine.



As usual this is a Zoom event, starting at 7:45pm so easy to attend wherever you are in the world (even for those club members in Wakefield).



Talks are usually recorded, but there is no substitute for being there live.

February will be the AGM so the next open club talk will be Chris Terran telling us about Photodesk on 6th March



Details of all meetings are here.