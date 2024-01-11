log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC January 2024 talk on wednesday features Sine Nomine (News:)
- The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed (News:)
- What are your RISC OS new years resolutions??? (News:6)
- Archive Edition 26:6 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed (News:)
- December 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 1) (News:6)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 4) (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed (News:)
Related articles
- WROCC January 2024 talk on wednesday features Sine Nomine
- WROCC December 2023 meeting - Andy Marks
- December WROCC talk on wednesday features RISCOSbits
- WROCC November 2023 meeting - Andrew Rawnsley
- Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
- WROCC October 2023 meeting - RISC OS on linux with Steve Fryatt
- October WROCC talk on thursday goes Linux
- WROCC September 2023 meeting - Mark Moxon on Elite
- WROCC September meeting is very Elite
- Rougol August 2023 meeting is an informal chat
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC January 2024 meeting - Sine Nomine
 

WROCC January 2024 meeting - Sine Nomine

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:24, 11/1/2024 |
 

The January 2024 WROCC talk on wednesday night featured Sine Nomine. As usual the meeting took place on Zoom so even people from Wakefield could attend it.

Matthew and Hilary were both presenting and started with a quick 'taster'' of upcoming features in upcoming releases. Firstly, labelling has been improved with multiple on labelling no longer appears  - it is just labelled A1(M) once - and more items actually labelled. The way names are added to roads is generally much more elegant and refined.

RiscOSM has been used to produce some maps for a doctoral thesis by Koos Fockens from the Netherlands - Matthew has a copy -  and they have been working together to create ideas for new features. Matthew always please to hear of how you are using the software.

Reece has been updated with additional options such as Food hygiene data which can be added to maps. Weather forecast and street view data can now be accessed directly from Reece - no need to have to create a map.

Nominatim application allows other RISC OS apps to access Google Street Map data - you really need to watch the demo!

The main focus of the talk was on how to use RiscOSM in advanced ways. The first example involved using Police data on crimes which can be overlaid on a map. This is done using a documented example BASIC application (on the website) with details on the api in the Developer Resources section of the website. 

MapWalker is a python demo to access RiscOSM from Python. This is a simple demo on both Python toolbox apps and how to access RiscOSM.

GPXPlayer is another Python application which plugs into Chris Hall's SatNav application. It allows recording of trips to then show in RiscOSM. Matthew also demoed a nice WaterLevel application.

Matthew has also written an MPD client for RISC OS as it is an open protocol. There was nifty demo on adding buttons and actions to it. This was really impressive! (again watch the video). 

At the end there was plenty of time for questions.

Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC website.

The talk should be available on youtube in due course.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC January 2024 meeting - Sine Nomine
  