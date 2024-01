The January 2024 Rougol meeting on Monday 15th January sees Tony Bartram (Amcog Games) return to tell us about his latest game. The action which kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).



Tony will be telling us about his forthcoming game, Escape to the Light. He has been chronicling development on his vlog.



As always meeting full details are on the site.