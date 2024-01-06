log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- What are your RISC OS new years resolutions??? (News:6)
- Archive Edition 26:6 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed (News:)
- December 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 1) (News:6)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 4) (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 2) (News:3)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 3) (News:1)
- RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Andre Timmermans (News:)
Related articles
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed
- CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting
- November WROCC talk on Wednesday with R-Comp
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:7 reviewed
- Archive Edition 26:4 reviewed
- CLFiler 1.44 released
- WROCC August Newsletter Volume 41:5 reviewed
- Organizer 2.30 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed
 

The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:35, 6/1/2024 |
 

The Book of Draw Stuff by Chris Dewhurst was first published by Drag'n'Drop in 2015, but I had not really 'clocked' it until I happened to pick up a copy at the recent MUG fair.


Essentially, it is the user manual, specification and Programmers Reference Guide to Draw. It covers every aspect on how to use Draw. In 100 pages (and 3 appendices), it covers how Draw works, the file specification for the Draw file and how to work with Draw (the application and the file format). The book is in ring-bound A5 format so very easy to have beside your computer. There are lots of hints and tips (all those keyboard shortcuts to speed up life!) and lots of examples on working with Draw files from BBC BASIC. I found the content (even the very technical) presented in a very readable format.
 
It should be of interest to everyone from absolute beginner to seasoned professional and there are lots of ideas and follow-up projects for you.
 
If you want to make more use of this essential RISC OS application, this book is equally essential.

The book costs 11.50 pounds (including UK postage) and there is a PDF with some sample content. You can find more details on the Drag'n'Drop website here.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed
  