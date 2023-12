RISC OS 'Advent' Calendar 2023 - Andre Timmermans Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:05, 25/12/2023 | Opinion, Advent Calendar



A suitably musical item from Andre Timmermans and exciting news on my favourite RISC OS music player.

Here is the desktop of my 4té2 with my latest developments: the addition of lossless audio formats ALAC and APE (Monkey's Audio) and the reading of CUE files often associated to CD rips which provides the timings for each section which you can then jump to by using Shift-Rewind/Forward in DigitalCD. Actually, the development was not that smooth since I had to release 2 fixes in a day!



Log in to comment on this article