WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:28, 2/1/2024 |
 

Hot on the heels of the slightly delayed November edition, the December WROCC magazine (41:9) also arrived in my inbox over the holiday (a double festive edition!).

The December edition is another 16 page release with news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts and upcoming dates. In this release, there is a guide to Installing AltKeys utility on the Pinebook Pro, a review of MiniTime, a look at reading Time correctly on Linux and RISC OS, a reminder/guide to sorting out batteries in your RiscPC/A7000, RiscOSM is put to good use on the railways, and Echo gets a bit of make over.

The Games round-up has lots of updates to fill your free time with and there is a nostalgic look back 25 years ago.

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here.


 
Log in to comment on this article

