log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC January 2024 talk on wednesday features Sine Nomine (News:)
- The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed (News:)
- What are your RISC OS new years resolutions??? (News:6)
- Archive Edition 26:6 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed (News:)
- December 2023 News Summary (News:1)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 1) (News:6)
- RISC OS interview with Andrew Rawnsley (Part 4) (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed (News:)
Related articles
- The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed
- CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting
- November WROCC talk on Wednesday with R-Comp
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:7 reviewed
- Archive Edition 26:4 reviewed
- CLFiler 1.44 released
- WROCC August Newsletter Volume 41:5 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:36, 8/1/2024 |
 

Time definitely seems to be speeding up with the January edition of WROCC magazine landing in my inbox today!

The January edition is another 16 page release with lots of news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts and upcoming dates. In this edition there is a detailed article all about working with images from a digital camera on RISC OS (which includes accessing all the metadata) and some very timely BASIC code to see if inflation is a good thing. There is the regular news and software round-up (quite a few new application updates to try!).

This is also the club newsletter so there is a proposal to change the club constitution and details of the upcoming AGM. There is also a round-up stats on the magazine and some well-deserved recognition of lots of 'key background helpers'.

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed
  