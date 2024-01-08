WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed

Time definitely seems to be speeding up with the January edition of WROCC magazine landing in my inbox today!



The January edition is another 16 page release with lots of news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts and upcoming dates. In this edition there is a detailed article all about working with images from a digital camera on RISC OS (which includes accessing all the metadata) and some very timely BASIC code to see if inflation is a good thing. There is the regular news and software round-up (quite a few new application updates to try!).

This is also the club newsletter so there is a proposal to change the club constitution and details of the upcoming AGM. There is also a round-up stats on the magazine and some well-deserved recognition of lots of 'key background helpers'.

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here.