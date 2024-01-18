  ClockSave reviewed

ClockSave is a nifty little utility released by R-Comp at the recent MG Show.
The purpose of the software is to make sure that your Computer has a 'sensible' time setting, which is especially important if your system does not have a real time clock.
It comes as a zip with an install program which copies the software into your !Boot directory. It is actually 3 programs - ClockSave (usually run at Shutdown) stores the current time, clockload (usually preDesk) load and sanity checks your system time and clockmon (optionally) saves the time at intervals.
Once installed you will not notice it is there, except the odd occasion when your system cannot read Net time and you still have a sensible time setting.
The utility is available to !Store for a fiver and has already had one update.