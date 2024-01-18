



ClockSave reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:19, 18/1/2024 | Software



ClockSave is a nifty little utility released by R-Comp at the recent MG Show.



The purpose of the software is to make sure that your Computer has a 'sensible' time setting, which is especially important if your system does not have a real time clock.



It comes as a zip with an install program which copies the software into your !Boot directory. It is actually 3 programs - ClockSave (usually run at Shutdown) stores the current time, clockload (usually preDesk) load and sanity checks your system time and clockmon (optionally) saves the time at intervals.



Once installed you will not notice it is there, except the odd occasion when your system cannot read Net time and you still have a sensible time setting.



The utility is available to !Store for a fiver and has already had one update.



Posts: 593 Thanks for the write-up Mark.



ClockMon does a little more than just saving time periodically - it also integrates with nettime, and will (optionally) attempt to restart nettime and kick it (the technique is a little convoluted based on experience with nettime) mid-session to cope with scenarios where NetTime fails to properly sync and gets "stuck".



Essentially, it does the best it can mid-session to ensure that the computer will pick up the corrected time from the internet, if a connection becomes available.



